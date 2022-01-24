Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 989,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

