PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. PROG accounts for approximately 8.2% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PROG by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

PROG stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

