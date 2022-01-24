PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PROG by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

