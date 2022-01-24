Project TXA (TXA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $172,687.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $172,687.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00007164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.86 or 0.06623278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.80 or 0.99949989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

