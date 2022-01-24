Prometeus (PROM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $146.65 million and $6.00 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $8.92 or 0.00024704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

