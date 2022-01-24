Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.64 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $254.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

