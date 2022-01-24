Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.96 and a 200 day moving average of $407.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

