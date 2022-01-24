Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 79,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $217.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.81 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

