Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

