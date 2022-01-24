Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 143 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $276.42 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

