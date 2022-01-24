Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $225.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.92. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.10.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

