Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 55,218 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 737,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,218 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $83,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

