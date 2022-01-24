Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

DPZ opened at $434.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.58 and its 200-day moving average is $507.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

