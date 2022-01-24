Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Albany International were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIN opened at $83.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

