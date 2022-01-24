Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

AMP opened at $299.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

