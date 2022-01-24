Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,630 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

