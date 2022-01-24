Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $114.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

