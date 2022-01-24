Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.28 ($132.14).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Thursday. Puma has a 12-month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

