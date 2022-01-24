Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Puma has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.