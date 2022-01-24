Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.72 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $375.25 on Monday. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

