Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Piper Sandler

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

BAC opened at $44.92 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

