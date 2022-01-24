Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.75 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

