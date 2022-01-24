Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for State Street in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

NYSE:STT opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

