Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba expects that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,320,777. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.