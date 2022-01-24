Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.99 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

