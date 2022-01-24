Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

CMA opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. Comerica has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 86.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 28.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 15.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

