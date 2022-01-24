Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 103 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $800.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

