Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 166 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $343.91 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.37 and a 200 day moving average of $392.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

