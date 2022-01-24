Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,406 shares of company stock worth $7,923,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $335.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.98. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

