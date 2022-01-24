Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 7,020 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.10 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

