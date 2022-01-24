Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,621 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $150.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

