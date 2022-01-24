RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

