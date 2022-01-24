Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

