Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,687 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

