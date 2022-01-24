Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

