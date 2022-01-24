Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,931 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -8.62.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

