Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $151.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

