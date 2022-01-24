Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

