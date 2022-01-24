Rallybio Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 25th. Rallybio had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

