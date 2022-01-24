Raymond James & Associates Acquires 34,929 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 455,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

