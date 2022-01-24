Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PubMatic were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 340,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 249,087 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 16.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 693.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 296,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,651 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,358. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

