Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 11,691 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISCG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

