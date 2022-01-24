Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,017 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRL opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $2.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

