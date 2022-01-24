Raymond James & Associates Purchases 953 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mercury General were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,487,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

