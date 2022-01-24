Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,167 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

GNMA opened at $49.12 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

