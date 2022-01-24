Raymond James Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.74.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

