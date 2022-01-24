Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,888 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York City REIT were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 285,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York City REIT, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

