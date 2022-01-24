Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

FSM opened at $3.67 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.