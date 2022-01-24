Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

VERU opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.15 million, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.