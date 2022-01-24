Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.24 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

